THE FALL - IT'S NOT REPETITION, IT'S DISCIPLINE (FILM SCREENING)

East Street Tap
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £5

About

The only documentary film to ever examine the inner workings of Mark E. Smith and The Fall with great contributions from Mark himself and filmed over thirteen years. Probably the nearest you will ever get to an official documentary on Mark E. Smith and The...

This is an 18+ event. (Photo ID Required)
Presented by Deeper Into Movies
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Film Screening, The Fall

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Doors open 7:30 pm

