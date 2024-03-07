Top track

Don't Ring Me Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Protex

Eulogy
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Ring Me Up
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Protex

with Paint Fumes

Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Protex

Formed in 1978, Protex were early pioneers of the Belfast Punk Movement.

Signed to the now legendary Good Vib...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Protex, Paint Fumes

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.