Eulogy Presents: Protex
with Paint Fumes
Thursday, March 7th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Protex
Formed in 1978, Protex were early pioneers of the Belfast Punk Movement.
Signed to the now legendary Good Vib...
