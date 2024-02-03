DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subze

Cadavra
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Una cita obligatoria que no debes perderte: Subze en concierto en Madrid.

Miguel Ángel aka Subze es "el artista de nicho con 4 temas virales", uno de los mayores referentes nacionales de la música urbana en España, tiene una parada de su gira en nuestra c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

