DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una cita obligatoria que no debes perderte: Subze en concierto en Madrid.
Miguel Ángel aka Subze es "el artista de nicho con 4 temas virales", uno de los mayores referentes nacionales de la música urbana en España, tiene una parada de su gira en nuestra c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.