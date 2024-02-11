DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brides

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
“If True Blood was a band”

Based in East London, Brides are a queer Southern Gothic rock band blending country and blues with heavy riffs and a Lynchian aesthetic.

The band take influence from artists such as Orville Peck, Nick Cave, Black Sabbath, and T...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Club.The.Mammoth.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Casual Wednesday, PETSEMATARY, Brides

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

