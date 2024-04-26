Top track

ODDLIQUOR - CURSIII

ODDLIQUOR - Blindao Tour

La Nau
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ODDLIQUOR regresa a Barcelona para presentar BLINDAO el próximo 26 de abril en la sala La Nau. Preparaos para llorar, saltar, abrazarnos... El viaje emocional de Marquitos sigue, y cada vez somos más. ¿Nos vemos?

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Montebello Agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

