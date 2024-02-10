DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FURY XXX présente : Fury Radio

Point Ephémère
Sat, 10 Feb, 12:00 am
DJParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FURY XXX présente : Fury Radio

Oyé Oyé les Furyzores, la team Fury XXX est de retour pour vous jouer un mauvais tour !

⚡️ Rendez-vous le 10 février dans un lieu iconic de la capitale : Le Point Éphémère.

On est ready to faire trembler les quais de Valmy...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.