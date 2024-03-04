DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Life After Love: How to Heal After a Breakup

Market House Brixton
Mon, 4 Mar, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Breakups are painful. Navigating the aftermath of a relationship is challenging, whether you initiated it or not. While they can seem quite extreme, feeling low, angry and confused, the need to self-isolate, a loss of appetite and interests are all common...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

