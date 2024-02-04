Top track

Party on a Floating Cake

Dustin Wong + Gregory Uhlmann daydream at night

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 4 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Party on a Floating Cake
About

Gregory Ulmann + Dustin Wong, Blanton/Fujioka, Isaac Sherman play around with textues on Sunday, February 4 at Healing Force of the Universe.

BYOB

Healing Force is a new record store in Pasadena. We invite you to come listen, enjoy the company, and cru...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dustin Wong, Gregory Uhlmann, Isaac Sherman

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

