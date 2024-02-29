Top track

Lilla Sol & Henry True

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15 ticket + taxes and fees, 10% of ticket revenue benefits Mobile Care Chicago as part of "Mobile Care Loves Chicago".

Lilla Sol is a Chicago-based sister duo that creates genre blending music rooted in storytelling. Their sound explores sonic realms tha...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Henry True

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

