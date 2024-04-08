Top track

Getdown Services - Biscuit Tin

Getdown Services

The Fulford Arms
Mon, 8 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Getdown Services are a two piece from Bristol that provide a sweat soaked, tub thumping, groove infused hard rock hallelujah experience. Squint your eyes and it’s a stag do on a karaoke machine but open your mind and you’ll find it’s at least 500% more enj...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Getdown Services

Venue

The Fulford Arms

121 Fulford Rd, York YO10 4EX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

