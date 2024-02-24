Top track

Pull Up - Tim Reaper Remix

CLUB PRESSURE

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£10

About Tim Reaper

A figurehead of the UK’s jungle revival, Tim Reaper’s love affair with sharp breakbeats and hard-hitting basslines began when he picked up a copy of Mixmag for a school project. Inspiring him to delve into the history of dance, DnB and eventually jungle, t Read more

Event information

WE PRESENT A NEW NIGHT FROM

TIM REAPER, SULLY & BASIC RHYTHM

CLUB PRESSURE

AT THE TON OF BRIX

SATURDAY THE 24TH OF FEB

FROM 10PM TILL 4AM

CLUB PRESSURE

COVERING THE FULL SPECTRUM OF D&B

FROM JUNGLE TO JUMP UP

£10 general, £15 on the door.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
Lineup

Tim Reaper

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

