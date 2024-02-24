DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A figurehead of the UK’s jungle revival, Tim Reaper’s love affair with sharp breakbeats and hard-hitting basslines began when he picked up a copy of Mixmag for a school project. Inspiring him to delve into the history of dance, DnB and eventually jungle, t
Read more
WE PRESENT A NEW NIGHT FROM
TIM REAPER, SULLY & BASIC RHYTHM
CLUB PRESSURE
AT THE TON OF BRIX
SATURDAY THE 24TH OF FEB
FROM 10PM TILL 4AM
CLUB PRESSURE
COVERING THE FULL SPECTRUM OF D&B
FROM JUNGLE TO JUMP UP
£10 general, £15 on the door.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.