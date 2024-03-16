Top track

Adam Beyer & Layton Giordani - Rome Future

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAYTON GIORDANI

Halcyon SF
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Layton Giordani

From the age of 13, Layton Giordani has poured over decks, crates and programmes to hone his taste in techno, earning him a residency at Output in his hometown of Brooklyn, aged just 19. Coming full circle in 2016 to collaborate with the man he idolised in Read more

Event information

LAYTON GIORDANI the DRUMCODE stalwart returns to his SF home! MAC VAUGHN + LARISSA PORTO support Americas TECHNO tastemaker!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
Lineup

Layton Giordani

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

