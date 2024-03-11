DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Orchestra (For Mondays) Night #2

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 11 Mar, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Orchestra (For Mondays) Night #2 of four nights in March performed at and curated by The Orchestra (For Now) - https://www.instagram.com/theorchestrafornow

We watched last year as THE ORCHESTRA (FOR NOW) seemed to gain a member every show they played...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orchestra (For Now)

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.