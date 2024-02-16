Top track

Dom Dolla

Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dom Dolla

Australian producer Dom Dolla creates polished house music that reflects his years of deep diving into all facets of the genre.

Event information

SJM Concerts and Hidden Present

Dom Dolla

plus support

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts & Hidden.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Venue

Hidden

DownTex Mill 16-18 Mary Street, Manchester M3 1DZ
Doors open11:00 pm

