Joy Again

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$30.90

Thursday, May 16th 2024
Joy Again + TBA
9PM - $25 - All Ages

JOY AGAIN
Philadelphia, PA
https://joyagain.bandcamp.com/album/piano

For Joy Again, inspiration indiscriminately bounces around like a superball. It ping-pongs between the Philadelphia...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Again

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

