Another One!

Purgatory
Wed, 17 Apr, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Another One is a biweekly open drag set brought to you by Xaddy Addy and DJ TJ at Purgatory. All are welcome! For more information and to sign up to perform, dm @anotherone.drag on instagram.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

