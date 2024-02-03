Top track

CC:DISCO! - Chez Moi (Waiting For You) [feat. Confidence Man]

MENTHA: CC:Disco + Sama Yax + Repe

La Paloma
Sat, 3 Feb, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Paloma Pres. Mentha: CC:Disco + Sama Yax + Repe

El 3 de febrer portem a La Paloma la festa Mentha, la festa més refrescant de la ciutat.

We are pleased to welcome CC:Disco as our headliner for the evening. Our international guest and party scene darli...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CC:Disco!, Dj Sama Yax, Repe

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends1:30 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.