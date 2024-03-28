Top track

NEUMONIC

EOS Lounge
Thu, 28 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
About

NEUMONIC touches back down in Santa Barbara with his Cali-twist on UK garage and break beats. Featuring some of our local favorites Seanathan and Ellie Meyer

This is an 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

