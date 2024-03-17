Top track

KLUB VERBOTEN MEMBERS & FRIENDS

Undisclosed Location, London
Sun, 17 Mar, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Ultra-modern secret NEW location. 500 latex bodies. Multiple playroom adventures. Hide and sleaze. Find the F-machine. Secret lineup. Balls-deep East-London. Members & friends only.

* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *

/// TICKETS

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Klub Verboten.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Undisclosed Location, London

London, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

