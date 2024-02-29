Top track

Impossible Dog - Sometimes I Want to Chokeslam My Phone on the Floor

Impossible Dog / Pregame Rituals / Jude Ivy / Tiffy

Deep Cuts
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
About

Impossible Shows Presents...

Impossible Dog - https://impossibledog.bandcamp.com/

Pregame Rituals - https://pregamerituals.bandcamp.com/

Jude Ivy

Tiffy - https://tiffy.bandcamp.com/

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music at 8pm

$10 ADV / $15 DAY OF

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Impossible Shows
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jude Ivy, TIFFY

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

