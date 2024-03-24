DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Villain of the Story: 10 Year Anniversary Show

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 24 Mar, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Villain of the Story: 10 Year Anniversary
Divide The Fall
Betrayed By Man
and Special Guests TBA

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Divide the Fall, Villain of the Story

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

