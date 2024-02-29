DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Salsa Thursdays with Los Chicos Del Mambo & Reina
Los Chicos Del Mambo & Reina are bringing Dancing back to DTLA with Salsa, Cumbia, Mambo, and more! With Special Performances Every Thursday starting February 8th 🎉
Directed By Andy Ocampo and based out...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.