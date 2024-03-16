Top track

Fat Cosmoe & Mike Gannu - Erosion

12 ANIVERSARIO FAYER

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sat, 16 Mar, 5:30 pm
DJValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebramos nuestro 12 Aniversario en Marina Beach Club el próximo sábado 16 de marzo en Marina Beach Club con un artista que desvelaremos muy pronto y que va a gustar a todo el mundo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
Lineup

1
Edu Imbernon, Mike Gannu, Millan and 1 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

