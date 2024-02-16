Top track

Chromeo DJ Set + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 16 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
About Chromeo

Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Chromeo will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, February 16th at 6pm for a DJ set and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Adult Contemporary.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

