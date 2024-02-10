DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quasi Carnival Party

ORION LIVE CLUB
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CARNIVAL PARTY

QUASI è l’evento trash in costume/carnevalesco, mascherato, fuori tema e dissacrante di Roma.

La selecta musicale è messa male, come il vestiario d'altronde, e attraversa qualsiasi genere: dance anni 90/2000, commerciale tamarra, sigle car...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

