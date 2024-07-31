Top track

Vina Vina Malawi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madalitso Band

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vina Vina Malawi
Got a code?

About

Madalisto Band come to Hoots this July!

The duo fly in from Malawi to spread their Uplifting and Vibrant brand of traditional Malawian music.

A really special show, don't miss out.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madalitso Band

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.