Live at the Escape with Micky Overman

Escape Bar Stratford
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyBarking
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A brand new comedy night in Stratford featuring a mix of stand-up and alternative comedy from some of the country's brightest rising stars.

This month features a headline set from co-host of the Thank F*ck For That podcast and star of The Stand-Up Sketch*...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BIGHEAD Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Micky Overman, Pravanya Pillay, Sooz Kempner and 1 more

Venue

Escape Bar Stratford

25 West Ham Lane, Newham, London, E15 4PH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

