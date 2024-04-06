Top track

TOU - El nen techno de Montjuïc

Concierto de TOU presentando LP + Marina Vall

Almo2bar
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Presentación de "Creixin els arbres", lo nuevo de TOU. Como telonera, abriendo la noche Marina Vall.

Para mayores de 18 años (menores acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal).
Organizado por BIS Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marina Vall, TOU

Venue

Almo2bar

Carrer de Bruniquer, 59, 08024 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

