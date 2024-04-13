DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guillermina Cesio

Sala Clamores
Sat, 13 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STARS EN CONCIERTO

Repertorio individual y grupal de diversos géneros musicales.

*La entrada no garantiza asiento. El número de asientos es limitado y se asignarán por orden de llegada.

No se garantiza la plena visibilidad en toda la sala si bien hay v...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guillermina Cesio

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.