DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FRACAS #11: Media Giant + Doublecream + more

The Social
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FRACAS #11. Episode eleven of FRACAS is here. Another brilliant lineup selected by the discerning ears of the Social Bar staff featuring live music and DJs til late, always a proper party so arrive early, stay late and properly send it. Friday nights at Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doublecream, Media Giant

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.