Top track

Salarymen - Second Sight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salarymen

The Victoria
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Salarymen - Second Sight
Got a code?

About

Australian indie band Salarymen have gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months, nabbing a spot at SXSW Austin, touring Japan and performing at major festivals back home. With their jangly, sun-soaked fusion of dream pop, rock and psych influence...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Salarymen, Spirits of Saturn

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.