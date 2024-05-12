Top track

Churros Con Chocolate - Mil Churreros (feat. Sharonne)

CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE - Eurovisión con WRS ("Hola mi bebebé") y con Joshua James (Feel It - London)

SALA APOLO
Sun, 12 May, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Churros Con Chocolate - Mil Churreros (feat. Sharonne)
About

El mejor ambiente de la ciudad, una selección musical única donde lo bailamos absolutamente todo y los shows más variados que te puedas encontrar.

¿Qué ocurre el sábado 11 de mayo? Que hay EUROVISION 2024. ¿Y qué pasa entonces al día siguiente? Que toca e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 S.L. (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WRS, Joshua James

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

