ReUnite & Singles LA Present: BE MINE !

Skybar at Mondrian
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, Feb 10th ReUnite & Singles LA are having a Pre-Valentines's Party

at Skybar on Sunset Blvd.

BE MINE!

Amazing House Music by Dj's

RCKSLVR, GRLFRND, ARCANE & SELENA SOFIA.

Come mingle if you're single, Or bring your partner and dance the night...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ReUnite.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GRLFRND

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

