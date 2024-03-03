Top track

Richard Dawson

St Stephen's Church
Sun, 3 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsIpswich
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Richard Dawson

‘Ogre’, ‘Shapeshifter’, ‘Soldier’, ‘Prostitute’. No, this isn’t a roll call for a game of Dungeons & Dragons, but just some of the tracks written by folk singer Richard Dawson. Suffice to say, the Northumbrian artist decided to take the genre name literall Read more

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents psych-folk singer-songwriter Richard Dawson for an all ages Family Friendly solo show.

This is an all ages show
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Richard Dawson

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open2:00 pm
200 capacity

