Zingara w/ Austeria Gardella and Lowcation

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 13 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24
About

ZINGARA w/ Austeria Gardella and Lowcation

Doors at 10PM

*NO RE-ENTRY*

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Brooklyn Monarch & Avant Gardner
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zingara

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Doors open10:00 pm

