Spartaque

Scala
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The world of dance music is constantly evolving with new names, characters, styles, and trends emerging every year. Amidst this ever-changing landscape, it is crucial for artists to maintain a sense of direction and purpose. This is where Spartaque stands...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Events House
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

