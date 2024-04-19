Top track

From an Admirer Not Darryl

Dead Broke Rekerds Pre-Show + Weekend Passes here

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:30 pm
Friday, April 19th

Dead Broke Rekerds 22nd Birthday Showcase Pre-Show

Timeshares

Sister Kisser (reunion)

Fellow Project

Adult Magic

Permanent Residue

+ Special Guests

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

6:30 PM

All Ages

$20...

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Timeshares, Sister Kisser, Fellow Project and 1 more

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

