Ma p'tite étoile

HATIK - FULL BAND

Transbordeur
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
€32.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ma p'tite étoile
HATIK - FULL BAND

Retrouvez Hatik en concert au Transbordeur le 08 novembre 2024 pour un show unique et l’occasion de redécouvrir ses plus grands titres et ses nouveaux morceaux en live avec ses musiciens !

Présenté par High-lo en accord avec Décibels Productions et Cell Records
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hatik

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

