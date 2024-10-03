Top track

Babybird - You're Gorgeous

Babybird

DUST
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£19.16

About

Baby Bird, born from the creative cocoon of Stephen Jones, soared into existence within the avant-garde embrace of the Dogs in Honey "anti-theater" troupe. Armed with a four-track machine, Jones birthed over 400 lo-fi gems, a melange of surreal tales and i...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Babybird

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

