DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baby Bird, born from the creative cocoon of Stephen Jones, soared into existence within the avant-garde embrace of the Dogs in Honey "anti-theater" troupe. Armed with a four-track machine, Jones birthed over 400 lo-fi gems, a melange of surreal tales and i...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.