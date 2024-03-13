Top track

Sob Sister - Feathers

Sob Sister: EVERARD Album Launch Party

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sob Sister - Feathers
Sob Sister is the sonic project of Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Caden Gray, featuring Kamber Fishbein on Bass Guitar. Gray began the project in 2014 and has released two albums, four EPs, and multiple singles under the moniker. In 2020, Sob Sister w...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Sob Sister

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

