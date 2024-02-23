Top track

FC NLS & guests

DOCK B
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nous sommes ravis d'annoncer le retour des soirées FC avec NLS 🤩 !

Ne manquez pas cet événement au line up explosif 🧨: La Kadrilla, KLM, 3ARBI, CRIMINLS, 88KVLY, HASH24, RAS, LaVille, Yassin... ils seront présents pour vous en mettre plein les yeux et l...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par DOCK B
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Criminls, Hash24, Yassin and 2 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

