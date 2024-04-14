Top track

Early Moods - Return to Salem's Gate

Early Moods w/ Haxa

The Divebar
Sun, 14 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
About

EARLY MOODS take over The Divebar Sunday April 14th for an epic night of doom metal with special guests HAXA!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Early Moods, Häxa

Venue

The Divebar

4110 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

