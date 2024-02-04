DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LE PSALMISTE - CONCERT JAVA

La Java
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dabié Armel est né le 10 décembre 1987 à Levallois Perret. D’origine ivoirienne, il est passionné de musique et de football. Il jouera dans différents clubs notamment le PSG tout en faisant de la musique avec ses frères et cousins.

À 19 ans il se converti...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.