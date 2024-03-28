DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UK'S BIGGEST ALT ROCK PARTY 🖤 15th BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE
- EASTER THURSDAY BANK HOLIDAY PARTY -
ID ESSENTIAL for EVERYONE : NO VALID PHOTO ID - NO ENTRY
★ 3 FLOORS ⚡️ 2 LIVE STAGE ⚡️ UK'S No1 TRIBUTE ACTS ►
Ft Live: STAGE TIMES - Doors 9pm
+ 10.00pm : E...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.