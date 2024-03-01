Top track

Farò di te un uomo - Rock Cover

Lo Stretto indispensabile live

Locomotiv Club
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€11.50

About

Lo Stretto Indispensabile torna con la sua tradizionale festa di Natale: due ore di live con i più grandi successi Disney in salsa Pop-Rock.

Apertura porte 21:00
Inizio concerto: 21:30
Inizio dj set: 00:00

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membe...

Questo è un evento 16+
Do7 factory

Lineup

Lo Stretto Indispensabile

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

