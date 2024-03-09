DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Whats Happening DMV presents: Makers Mix Mart Shop

Songbyrd
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 am
SocialWashington D.C.
About

Come shop and see what's happening in the DMV with fantastic indie makers and sellers of new and vintage goods!

Free swag bags and giveaways from 11-3!

This is an alll ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open11:00 am

