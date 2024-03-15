Top track

Clocked Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dune Blue, Reggaelar People, The 3rd Street Band

The Sultan Room
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clocked Out
Got a code?

About

Dune Blue treads between high energy surf punk and psychedelic reggae, bringing a whole new sound to the New York scene. Joined by friends Reggaelar People and The 3rd Street Band.

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3rd Street Band, Reggaelar People, Dune Blue

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.