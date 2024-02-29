Top track

Hot Face - dura dura

Work Drinks! (Vol I)

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fifth Column HR has been informed of a dip in company-wide morale, so to boost Q1 team spirits we've decided to organise a social. We proudly present, WORK DRINKS! (Vol I).

For this first iteration, we're delighted to welcome the following keynote speaker...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fifth Column Arts
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Face, Martial Arts, Honest Work

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

