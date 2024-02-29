DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fifth Column HR has been informed of a dip in company-wide morale, so to boost Q1 team spirits we've decided to organise a social. We proudly present, WORK DRINKS! (Vol I).
For this first iteration, we're delighted to welcome the following keynote speaker...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.