IMMERSIONE

Fri, 22 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€8.07
IMMERSIONE per la prima volta al Link di Bologna presenta la sua Label night.

W/ Marthial [Future minimal techno] Tania Kim L. A. Squad Ilary Clinton Cristian KRV

🌊Get ready to dive in

🔊Soundsystem by Turbosound

🚎ATTIVA LA NUOVA LINEA NOTTURNA N3...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

