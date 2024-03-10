DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suzy Bogguss

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 10 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $50.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Suzy Bogguss live at Eddie's Attic!

“When the wheels came off for Covid I thought I’d be slowing down… but that hasn’t happened!

Last April I started doing a weekly livestream on my Facebook page called Wine Down Wednesday where I sing a few songs and an...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Suzy Bogguss

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.